Tsodilo completes refurbishment of DMS plant at BK16

15 december 2017
News
Tsodilo Resources said it has completed the refurbishment of a dense medium separation (DMS) treatment plant at its BK16 kimberlite project in Botswana with the overhaul of the secondary cone crusher and pressure relating issues to the DMS cyclone as the last main obstacles.
“These issues were picked up during the extended wet commissioning period and have now been rectified,” the company said.
“The treatment of the historic tailings from previous evaluation activities that have been stockpiled at the plant commenced on the 8th December.”
It said about 250 tonnes would be initially processed to ensure that the plant was configured correctly and operated efficiently.
“The processing of this tonnage will take approximately one week to 10 days barring any other issues with the plant's operation,” said Tsodilo.
“A start will then be made before the end of the year with the treatment of the 243 Large Diameter Drill (LDD) samples which have a cumulative weight of 2,008.9 tonnes.
“Once the LDD drill samples have been treated the remainder of the estimated 1,500 tonnes of tailings will be put through the plant.”
Meanwhile, Tsodilo said it had finalised the final recovery circuit of the DMS plant at BK16 with the purchase of a Polus-M sorter from Russian X-ray sorter manufacturer Bourevestnik.
The new sorter for the final recovery plant ensures up to a 99 percent recovery rate of diamonds, including low-luminescent and Type II diamonds.

Mathew Nyaungwa, Editor in Chief of the African Bureau, Rough&Polished

