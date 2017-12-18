Hallmarked jewellery to be sold in India from Jan 2018

15 december 2017

The Indian government is firm in its resolve to ensure that only hallmarked gold and jewellery is sold from January next year.

But going by jewellers’ complaints, the situation on the ground does not seem favourable for a smooth rollout, as per a report in BusinessLine

Hallmarking is a process of certification of the purity of gold jewellery, in accordance with specifications determined by the Bureau of Indian Standards.

The hallmark in India is to be provided by the Bureau of Indian Standards, the apex body in India that sets qualitative standards or Indian Standards, and certifies for product quality and management systems in respect of all matters related to standardisation, quality and certification.

But it appears that the government’s plans will face headwinds from jewellers who say that the infrastructure to facilitate a nationwide rollout is not in place.



Aruna Gaitonde, Editor-in-Chief of the Asian Bureau, Rough & Polished



