Login
Registration

Exclusive

NDTC to supply rough worth about $400 m this year

The Namibia Diamond Trading Company (NDTC), a joint venture between the Namibian government and De Beers, said it expects to supply rough diamonds worth $390 million this year. The diamond trader, which has 11 sightholders, had a fixed supply...

18 december 2017

It's our responsibility to capture the imagination of future generations towards diamonds

As CEO of Beverly Hills-based Grand Metropolitan - a privately-held luxury goods holding company with a 130-brand portfolio - Vin Lee carries the burden rather lightly on his shoulders. Having migrated from Canada as a baby, it did not take long for...

11 december 2017

‘Non-diamond producing countries shouldn’t lead KP’

Non-diamond producing countries should not lead the Kimberley Process (KP) as was the case last year with the United Arab Emirates (UAE), according to the African Diamond Council and African Diamond Producers Association chairperson...

04 december 2017

Jewellers’ Guild of Russia sees its mission in creating highly developed national jewellery market

In recent years, the Jewellers’ Guild of Russia has noticeably stepped up its activities. Eduard Utkin, General Manager of this Association told Rough & Polished about what is happening in the country’s jewellery sector, the tasks facing the community...

27 november 2017

Any color diamond is a great investment

Bruno Scarselli belongs to the 3rd generation of the Scarselli family, which has for the last half-century been producing and selling some of the world’s highest quality yellow, blue and pink diamonds available on the market. Bruno heads the company...

20 november 2017

Hallmarked jewellery to be sold in India from Jan 2018

15 december 2017
News
The Indian government is firm in its resolve to ensure that only hallmarked gold and jewellery is sold from January next year.
But going by jewellers’ complaints, the situation on the ground does not seem favourable for a smooth rollout, as per a report in BusinessLine
Hallmarking is a process of certification of the purity of gold jewellery, in accordance with specifications determined by the Bureau of Indian Standards.
The hallmark in India is to be provided by the Bureau of Indian Standards, the apex body in India that sets qualitative standards or Indian Standards, and certifies for product quality and management systems in respect of all matters related to standardisation, quality and certification.
But it appears that the government’s plans will face headwinds from jewellers who say that the infrastructure to facilitate a nationwide rollout is not in place.

Aruna Gaitonde, Editor-in-Chief of the Asian Bureau, Rough & Polished

Print version

Comments

Only registered users can add comments (Register, Login)

About
News
Analytics
Schedule
Expert reports
Exclusive
Stock quotes
©2007-2017
Rough and Polished
ALRS
75.20
АЛРОСА
DDC
14.25
Dominion Diamond Corporation
PDL
77.00
Petra Diamonds Ltd