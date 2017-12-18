Login
Registration

Exclusive

NDTC to supply rough worth about $400 m this year

The Namibia Diamond Trading Company (NDTC), a joint venture between the Namibian government and De Beers, said it expects to supply rough diamonds worth $390 million this year. The diamond trader, which has 11 sightholders, had a fixed supply...

18 december 2017

It's our responsibility to capture the imagination of future generations towards diamonds

As CEO of Beverly Hills-based Grand Metropolitan - a privately-held luxury goods holding company with a 130-brand portfolio - Vin Lee carries the burden rather lightly on his shoulders. Having migrated from Canada as a baby, it did not take long for...

11 december 2017

‘Non-diamond producing countries shouldn’t lead KP’

Non-diamond producing countries should not lead the Kimberley Process (KP) as was the case last year with the United Arab Emirates (UAE), according to the African Diamond Council and African Diamond Producers Association chairperson...

04 december 2017

Jewellers’ Guild of Russia sees its mission in creating highly developed national jewellery market

In recent years, the Jewellers’ Guild of Russia has noticeably stepped up its activities. Eduard Utkin, General Manager of this Association told Rough & Polished about what is happening in the country’s jewellery sector, the tasks facing the community...

27 november 2017

Any color diamond is a great investment

Bruno Scarselli belongs to the 3rd generation of the Scarselli family, which has for the last half-century been producing and selling some of the world’s highest quality yellow, blue and pink diamonds available on the market. Bruno heads the company...

20 november 2017

Diamcor pockets over $860k from tender of SA diamonds

15 december 2017
News
Diamcor Mining said it sold 4 353.91 carats of rough diamonds from Venetia project’s Krone-Endora in South Africa for $864 546, recording an average price of $198.57 per carat.
Of the total rough diamonds tendered and sold, three individual rough diamonds were in the specials category of +10.8 carats with the largest being 25.02 carats.
The increase in the average dollar per carat was attributable partially to the quality of the 25.02 carat rough diamond sold and demonstrated the positive impact that larger rough diamonds can have on the company’s revenues.
However, Diamcor said the lower number of carats tendered and sold was attributable to a reduction in the volume of material being processed due to water recovery issues associated with excessively suspensive properties of the very fine kimberlitic clay materials, along with a shorter time frame between tender dates during the quarter.  
“Despite the limited processing volumes, the project continued to demonstrate its potential for the recovery of larger rough diamonds,” said Diamcor.

Mathew Nyaungwa, Editor in Chief of the African Bureau, Rough&Polished

Print version

Comments

Only registered users can add comments (Register, Login)

About
News
Analytics
Schedule
Expert reports
Exclusive
Stock quotes
©2007-2017
Rough and Polished
ALRS
75.20
АЛРОСА
DDC
14.25
Dominion Diamond Corporation
PDL
77.00
Petra Diamonds Ltd