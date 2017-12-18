ALROSA to create web portal for polished diamond sales in Russia, India, Belgium, Israel, China and U.S.

14 december 2017

(1prime.ru) – ALROSA has begun a tendering process to develop and establish an online portal for polished diamond sales. The contractor should be selected early next year, the maximum contract price is almost 15.3 million rubles, as follows from the data of the public procurement portal.

According to this data, a web store will distribute polished goods of the company's subsidiary – Diamonds ALROSA – in Russia and all the countries where its branches are present (India, Belgium, Israel, China and the United States).

The online store will sell not only products from the stock but also by order and will include an auction platform. In the long run, ALROSA's partners may be able to sell diamond jewelry, as well as other precious stones, through this online store.

ALROSA expects that the launch of polished diamond sales via the Internet will increase the volumes of direct product sales, expand the company's client base, promote products made from diamonds of Russian origin, create a sales channel that is protected from synthetic diamonds, and receive analytical information on the market situation.

It is also indicated that the store creation process will be conducted in two stages. First, the basic functionality of an online store will be created to work with legal entities in China and Russia. Then, ALROSA will launch individual sales with the store's full functionality, including auctions, as well as interactive, flexible user experience.



