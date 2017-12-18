Login
Registration

Exclusive

NDTC to supply rough worth about $400 m this year

The Namibia Diamond Trading Company (NDTC), a joint venture between the Namibian government and De Beers, said it expects to supply rough diamonds worth $390 million this year. The diamond trader, which has 11 sightholders, had a fixed supply...

18 december 2017

It's our responsibility to capture the imagination of future generations towards diamonds

As CEO of Beverly Hills-based Grand Metropolitan - a privately-held luxury goods holding company with a 130-brand portfolio - Vin Lee carries the burden rather lightly on his shoulders. Having migrated from Canada as a baby, it did not take long for...

11 december 2017

‘Non-diamond producing countries shouldn’t lead KP’

Non-diamond producing countries should not lead the Kimberley Process (KP) as was the case last year with the United Arab Emirates (UAE), according to the African Diamond Council and African Diamond Producers Association chairperson...

04 december 2017

Jewellers’ Guild of Russia sees its mission in creating highly developed national jewellery market

In recent years, the Jewellers’ Guild of Russia has noticeably stepped up its activities. Eduard Utkin, General Manager of this Association told Rough & Polished about what is happening in the country’s jewellery sector, the tasks facing the community...

27 november 2017

Any color diamond is a great investment

Bruno Scarselli belongs to the 3rd generation of the Scarselli family, which has for the last half-century been producing and selling some of the world’s highest quality yellow, blue and pink diamonds available on the market. Bruno heads the company...

20 november 2017

ALROSA to create web portal for polished diamond sales in Russia, India, Belgium, Israel, China and U.S.

14 december 2017
News
(1prime.ru) – ALROSA has begun a tendering process to develop and establish an online portal for polished diamond sales. The contractor should be selected early next year, the maximum contract price is almost 15.3 million rubles, as follows from the data of the public procurement portal.
According to this data, a web store will distribute polished goods of the company's subsidiary – Diamonds ALROSA – in Russia and all the countries where its branches are present (India, Belgium, Israel, China and the United States).
The online store will sell not only products from the stock but also by order and will include an auction platform. In the long run, ALROSA's partners may be able to sell diamond jewelry, as well as other precious stones, through this online store.
ALROSA expects that the launch of polished diamond sales via the Internet will increase the volumes of direct product sales, expand the company's client base, promote products made from diamonds of Russian origin, create a sales channel that is protected from synthetic diamonds, and receive analytical information on the market situation.
It is also indicated that the store creation process will be conducted in two stages. First, the basic functionality of an online store will be created to work with legal entities in China and Russia. Then, ALROSA will launch individual sales with the store's full functionality, including auctions, as well as interactive, flexible user experience.

Print version

Comments

Only registered users can add comments (Register, Login)

About
News
Analytics
Schedule
Expert reports
Exclusive
Stock quotes
©2007-2017
Rough and Polished
ALRS
75.20
АЛРОСА
DDC
14.25
Dominion Diamond Corporation
PDL
77.00
Petra Diamonds Ltd