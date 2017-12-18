Login
Gem Diamonds says offer to acquire Ghaghoo falls through

14 december 2017
News
Gem Diamonds said an offer to acquire 100 percent of its Ghaghoo asset in Botswana has been withdrawn after discussions with the potential buyer failed to yield an agreement.
The company, however, said it was currently in discussions with other parties interested in acquiring the Ghaghoo asset.
Gem Diamonds said it placed the Ghaghoo mining operation on care and maintenance last February due to the suppressed diamond market for the size and quality of goods produced at the mine.
Full care and maintenance status was achieved in March 2017.
The Ghaghoo resource was said to be “significant”, with over 20 million carats and an in-situ value in excess of $4 billion.
The mine, which lies within the Central Kalahari Game Reserve was officially opened in September 2014.

Mathew Nyaungwa, Editor in Chief of the African Bureau, Rough&Polished

