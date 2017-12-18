Login
Exclusive

NDTC to supply rough worth about $400 m this year

The Namibia Diamond Trading Company (NDTC), a joint venture between the Namibian government and De Beers, said it expects to supply rough diamonds worth $390 million this year. The diamond trader, which has 11 sightholders, had a fixed supply...

18 december 2017

It's our responsibility to capture the imagination of future generations towards diamonds

As CEO of Beverly Hills-based Grand Metropolitan - a privately-held luxury goods holding company with a 130-brand portfolio - Vin Lee carries the burden rather lightly on his shoulders. Having migrated from Canada as a baby, it did not take long for...

11 december 2017

‘Non-diamond producing countries shouldn’t lead KP’

Non-diamond producing countries should not lead the Kimberley Process (KP) as was the case last year with the United Arab Emirates (UAE), according to the African Diamond Council and African Diamond Producers Association chairperson...

04 december 2017

Jewellers’ Guild of Russia sees its mission in creating highly developed national jewellery market

In recent years, the Jewellers’ Guild of Russia has noticeably stepped up its activities. Eduard Utkin, General Manager of this Association told Rough & Polished about what is happening in the country’s jewellery sector, the tasks facing the community...

27 november 2017

Any color diamond is a great investment

Bruno Scarselli belongs to the 3rd generation of the Scarselli family, which has for the last half-century been producing and selling some of the world’s highest quality yellow, blue and pink diamonds available on the market. Bruno heads the company...

20 november 2017

GSI to offer synthetic diamond jewelry testing services worldwide

14 december 2017
News
Gemological Science International (GSI) is expanding its synthetic testing services for finished diamond jewelry in Hong Kong, India, New York and Dubai. The service is being offered to manufacturers and retailers who want goods as small as melee set in finished jewelry to be tested. At the same time, GSI’s loose diamond testing services continue to be offered at all of GSI’s facilities around the world.
The new service is the latest in a series that it is being offered to the jewelry trade to address industry concerns. “At GSI, we put our customers’ needs first and foremost,” said Debbie Azar, GSI Co-Founder. “We are therefore taking every step necessary to provide the most state-of-the-art services and offerings that allow all levels of our trade to guarantee the validity of their products.”
GSI added that it does not require clients to have their loose diamonds or finished diamond jewelry graded by the lab or have any certificate to have them tested by GSI for synthetics.

Aruna Gaitonde, Editor-in-Chief of the Asian Bureau, Rough&Polished

