GSI to offer synthetic diamond jewelry testing services worldwide

14 december 2017

Gemological Science International (GSI) is expanding its synthetic testing services for finished diamond jewelry in Hong Kong, India, New York and Dubai. The service is being offered to manufacturers and retailers who want goods as small as melee set in finished jewelry to be tested. At the same time, GSI’s loose diamond testing services continue to be offered at all of GSI’s facilities around the world.

The new service is the latest in a series that it is being offered to the jewelry trade to address industry concerns. “At GSI, we put our customers’ needs first and foremost,” said Debbie Azar, GSI Co-Founder. “We are therefore taking every step necessary to provide the most state-of-the-art services and offerings that allow all levels of our trade to guarantee the validity of their products.”

GSI added that it does not require clients to have their loose diamonds or finished diamond jewelry graded by the lab or have any certificate to have them tested by GSI for synthetics.



Aruna Gaitonde, Editor-in-Chief of the Asian Bureau, Rough&Polished



