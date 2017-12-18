Stellar completes Guinea assets sale

14 december 2017

Stellar Diamonds, which is now focused on the Tongo-Tonguma kimberlite diamond project in Sierra Leone, has completed the disposal of its Guinea assets to BDG Capital.

The diamond development company said it had received the balance of the sale proceeds of $366,000 which was the net cash after the $500,000 advance previously made by BDG Capital.

“We are delighted that the Guinea disposal has closed which now allows us to fully focus on the development of the 4.5 million carat high grade and high value Tongo-Tonguma kimberlite project in Sierra Leone,” said company chief executive Karl Smithson.

“The disposal of our Guinea assets not only brings in additional working capital to the company but going forwards also saves approximately $70,000 in costs per month.”



