Artisanal diamond mining issues addressed at Kimberley Process Plenary in Brisbane

13 december 2017

Ian Smillie, Chair of the Diamond Development Initiative, an Ottawa-based international development organization working with small-scale diamond miners, spoke to the 81-nation Kimberley Process Plenary Session in Brisbane, Australia on Dec 13 to address what he calls "the peril and promise in artisanal diamond mining."

"For too long," he said, "the challenges created by artisanally-mined alluvial diamonds have been treated with band aids, or they have simply been ignored. This is the greatest test for the diamond world, and it always was. This is where blood diamonds came from and it is where the reputational challenge remains."

"Governments," Smillie said, "need to rise to the development challenge. The governments of countries with artisanal miners need to understand that without change, the goose that has laid so many golden eggs will die. Governments of other countries with a stake in diamonds, as well as the diamond and jewelry industry, all need to understand that without much more concerted action, without greater investment and without a comprehensive approach, the phenomenon that is artisanal diamond mining has the potential to cause lasting damage to a $74 billion industry.”

“And the good news is that change is possible. The promise in artisanal diamonds is rarely acknowledged but it is there and it is real. These diamonds provide important income for almost two dozen very poor countries. More importantly, they provide livelihoods for more than one and a half million miners and another seven or eight million people who depend upon them—all citizens of those countries. These diamonds could become the polar opposite of every peril they now pose. They could become the focal point for organized, peaceful communities; they could become the beginning of something and not the end; a platform for community development, education, environmental protection, investment,” he added.

The Kimberley Process (KP) is a joint government, industry and civil society initiative whose objective is to stem the flow of conflict diamonds, especially those used by rebel movements to finance wars against legitimate governments. The term "artisanal mining" generally refers to informal mining activities carried out by individuals or groups using basic tools.



Aruna Gaitonde, Editor in Chief of the Asian Bureau, Rough&Polished





