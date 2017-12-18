Exclusive
NDTC to supply rough worth about $400 m this year
The Namibia Diamond Trading Company (NDTC), a joint venture between the Namibian government and De Beers, said it expects to supply rough diamonds worth $390 million this year. The diamond trader, which has 11 sightholders, had a fixed supply...
18 december 2017
It's our responsibility to capture the imagination of future generations towards diamonds
As CEO of Beverly Hills-based Grand Metropolitan - a privately-held luxury goods holding company with a 130-brand portfolio - Vin Lee carries the burden rather lightly on his shoulders. Having migrated from Canada as a baby, it did not take long for...
11 december 2017
‘Non-diamond producing countries shouldn’t lead KP’
Non-diamond producing countries should not lead the Kimberley Process (KP) as was the case last year with the United Arab Emirates (UAE), according to the African Diamond Council and African Diamond Producers Association chairperson...
04 december 2017
Jewellers’ Guild of Russia sees its mission in creating highly developed national jewellery market
In recent years, the Jewellers’ Guild of Russia has noticeably stepped up its activities. Eduard Utkin, General Manager of this Association told Rough & Polished about what is happening in the country’s jewellery sector, the tasks facing the community...
27 november 2017
Any color diamond is a great investment
Bruno Scarselli belongs to the 3rd generation of the Scarselli family, which has for the last half-century been producing and selling some of the world’s highest quality yellow, blue and pink diamonds available on the market. Bruno heads the company...
20 november 2017
Artisanal diamond mining issues addressed at Kimberley Process Plenary in Brisbane
"For too long," he said, "the challenges created by artisanally-mined alluvial diamonds have been treated with band aids, or they have simply been ignored. This is the greatest test for the diamond world, and it always was. This is where blood diamonds came from and it is where the reputational challenge remains."
"Governments," Smillie said, "need to rise to the development challenge. The governments of countries with artisanal miners need to understand that without change, the goose that has laid so many golden eggs will die. Governments of other countries with a stake in diamonds, as well as the diamond and jewelry industry, all need to understand that without much more concerted action, without greater investment and without a comprehensive approach, the phenomenon that is artisanal diamond mining has the potential to cause lasting damage to a $74 billion industry.”
“And the good news is that change is possible. The promise in artisanal diamonds is rarely acknowledged but it is there and it is real. These diamonds provide important income for almost two dozen very poor countries. More importantly, they provide livelihoods for more than one and a half million miners and another seven or eight million people who depend upon them—all citizens of those countries. These diamonds could become the polar opposite of every peril they now pose. They could become the focal point for organized, peaceful communities; they could become the beginning of something and not the end; a platform for community development, education, environmental protection, investment,” he added.
The Kimberley Process (KP) is a joint government, industry and civil society initiative whose objective is to stem the flow of conflict diamonds, especially those used by rebel movements to finance wars against legitimate governments. The term "artisanal mining" generally refers to informal mining activities carried out by individuals or groups using basic tools.
Aruna Gaitonde, Editor in Chief of the Asian Bureau, Rough&Polished