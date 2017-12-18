Login
NDTC to supply rough worth about $400 m this year

The Namibia Diamond Trading Company (NDTC), a joint venture between the Namibian government and De Beers, said it expects to supply rough diamonds worth $390 million this year. The diamond trader, which has 11 sightholders, had a fixed supply...

18 december 2017

It's our responsibility to capture the imagination of future generations towards diamonds

As CEO of Beverly Hills-based Grand Metropolitan - a privately-held luxury goods holding company with a 130-brand portfolio - Vin Lee carries the burden rather lightly on his shoulders. Having migrated from Canada as a baby, it did not take long for...

11 december 2017

‘Non-diamond producing countries shouldn’t lead KP’

Non-diamond producing countries should not lead the Kimberley Process (KP) as was the case last year with the United Arab Emirates (UAE), according to the African Diamond Council and African Diamond Producers Association chairperson...

04 december 2017

Jewellers’ Guild of Russia sees its mission in creating highly developed national jewellery market

In recent years, the Jewellers’ Guild of Russia has noticeably stepped up its activities. Eduard Utkin, General Manager of this Association told Rough & Polished about what is happening in the country’s jewellery sector, the tasks facing the community...

27 november 2017

Any color diamond is a great investment

Bruno Scarselli belongs to the 3rd generation of the Scarselli family, which has for the last half-century been producing and selling some of the world’s highest quality yellow, blue and pink diamonds available on the market. Bruno heads the company...

20 november 2017

ALROSA to establish integrated environmental center

13 december 2017
News
ALROSA intends to create an integrated environmental center for all of its structural divisions that will develop the company's environmental strategy.
Currently, the environmental departments of the company's structural divisions are supervised by different specialists. As noted by ALROSA, ecology is a strategically important area of ​​its activity, and thanks to the new specialized division it will be possible to increase the efficiency of the company's environmental efforts.
The ALROSA Environmental Center will become operational in February 2018. Specialists from all structural units responsible for the environmental protection will be transferred to the new facility.
The Environmental Center will assume a wide range of functions: the expansion of the boundaries of industrial environmental control and the risk-oriented approach, the introduction of a geo-information monitoring system and the creation of an analytical database for ALROSA, the unification of rules and the development of uniform approaches to environmental protection. The new structure will develop an environmental strategy for further integration into the overall development strategy of ALROSA.
"Today, independent experts confirm the high level of environmental responsibility of ALROSA and its information disclosure. We are proud of our high ratings and will continue to improve the work on environmental protection. ALROSA sets ambitious tasks in this area for itself which include reduced water consumption, switching to alternative sources of energy supply, cutting down on CO2 emissions, forming recultivation funds, standardizing processes. The creation of the Environmental Center will allow to achieve higher environmental rankings at a new qualitative level, to move from "passive response" to "active anticipation", create a personal focus on the result," - said Polina Anisimova, Deputy Chief Engineer of ALROSA on environmental issues, environmental activities and work with indigenous and small-numbered peoples.

