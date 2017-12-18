Shanghai Fair concludes on a positive note

13 december 2017

The 13th China International Gold, Jewellery & Gem Fair, Shanghai (Shanghai Jewellery Fair) drew a record number of visitors, further cementing its role as one of the leading jewellery fairs in the region.

Organised by UBM Asia, the trade show was held from November 17 to 20, drawing 6,522 visitors, up 36 percent compared with the 2016 edition, and featuring about 304 exhibitors from Australia, Canada, China, Hong Kong, Japan, Korea, Lithuania, Poland, Sri Lanka, Thailand, the US, Taiwan and Turkey.

The show has fortified its position as a must-attend event for jewellery industry stakeholders. “The Shanghai Jewellery Fair has grown from strength to strength, and this is evident in the quality and breadth of our product offerings. We have an impressive roster of exhibitors, provide rich networking opportunities and create an ideal setting for vendors to connect with potential buyers,” said Teddy Tan, event manager of Shanghai Jewellery Fair. “We will continue to take every creative measure necessary to give buyers even more clear and compelling reasons to visit the show and further validate the Shanghai Jewellery Fair's position as one of the most important jewellery fairs in the region.”

The Fair displayed innovative designs by independent designers from China and Taiwan, and also held insightful seminars, workshops and networking and business-matching events.



Aruna Gaitonde, Editor-in-Chief of the Asian Bureau, Rough&Polished



