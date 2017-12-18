Login
NDTC to supply rough worth about $400 m this year

The Namibia Diamond Trading Company (NDTC), a joint venture between the Namibian government and De Beers, said it expects to supply rough diamonds worth $390 million this year. The diamond trader, which has 11 sightholders, had a fixed supply...

18 december 2017

It's our responsibility to capture the imagination of future generations towards diamonds

As CEO of Beverly Hills-based Grand Metropolitan - a privately-held luxury goods holding company with a 130-brand portfolio - Vin Lee carries the burden rather lightly on his shoulders. Having migrated from Canada as a baby, it did not take long for...

11 december 2017

‘Non-diamond producing countries shouldn’t lead KP’

Non-diamond producing countries should not lead the Kimberley Process (KP) as was the case last year with the United Arab Emirates (UAE), according to the African Diamond Council and African Diamond Producers Association chairperson...

04 december 2017

Jewellers’ Guild of Russia sees its mission in creating highly developed national jewellery market

In recent years, the Jewellers’ Guild of Russia has noticeably stepped up its activities. Eduard Utkin, General Manager of this Association told Rough & Polished about what is happening in the country’s jewellery sector, the tasks facing the community...

27 november 2017

Any color diamond is a great investment

Bruno Scarselli belongs to the 3rd generation of the Scarselli family, which has for the last half-century been producing and selling some of the world’s highest quality yellow, blue and pink diamonds available on the market. Bruno heads the company...

20 november 2017

Shanghai Fair concludes on a positive note

13 december 2017
News
The 13th China International Gold, Jewellery & Gem Fair, Shanghai (Shanghai Jewellery Fair) drew a record number of visitors, further cementing its role as one of the leading jewellery fairs in the region.
Organised by UBM Asia, the trade show was held from November 17 to 20, drawing 6,522 visitors, up 36 percent compared with the 2016 edition, and featuring about 304 exhibitors from Australia, Canada, China, Hong Kong, Japan, Korea, Lithuania, Poland, Sri Lanka, Thailand, the US, Taiwan and Turkey.
The show has fortified its position as a must-attend event for jewellery industry stakeholders. “The Shanghai Jewellery Fair has grown from strength to strength, and this is evident in the quality and breadth of our product offerings. We have an impressive roster of exhibitors, provide rich networking opportunities and create an ideal setting for vendors to connect with potential buyers,” said Teddy Tan, event manager of Shanghai Jewellery Fair. “We will continue to take every creative measure necessary to give buyers even more clear and compelling reasons to visit the show and further validate the Shanghai Jewellery Fair's position as one of the most important jewellery fairs in the region.”
The Fair displayed innovative designs by independent designers from China and Taiwan, and also held insightful seminars, workshops and networking and business-matching events.

Aruna Gaitonde, Editor-in-Chief of the Asian Bureau, Rough&Polished

