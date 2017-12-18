STPL launches diamond-cutting robot

13 december 2017

STPL, a Surat-based company, is reported to have developed the world’s first diamond-cutting robot powered by artificial intelligence (AI).

The machine, called Robomatic, takes care of positioning the diamond for cutting — a job that is currently a manual one despite the large degree of automation in the diamond industry.

Robomatic picks each one up, determines precisely where to place it for optimal cutting, puts it in position and cuts it. When done, it removes the stone and drops it in a box for retrieval.

According to the company, this device removes human error from the process.“Automation in diamond processing is the inevitable need of today,” stated STPL CEO Rahul Gaywala, expressing confidence that the “AI-powered robot will help the whole diamond industry take a quantum leap in terms of accuracy, speed and profitability.”

Chairman Dhirajlal Kotadiya said the company was proud to have “developed the diamond world’s first robot, with a fully indigenously developed technology.”



Aruna Gaitonde, Editor-in-Chief of the Asian Bureau, Rough&Polished



