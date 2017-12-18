Login
Rosbank provides $250M loan to ALROSA

12 december 2017
News
Rosbank, a member of the Societe Generale banking group, provided a $250 million loan to ALROSA diamond mining company for a one-year period, Reuters reported with a reference to bank representatives.
The loan has been granted as part of a previously approved $300-million revolving credit line to refinance the balance of outstanding loans at a lower rate and reduce financial costs.
"We are pleased with the successful completion of the new important transaction and we hope that this agreement will accelerate the further development of our relations," says Ilya Polyakov, the First Deputy Chairman of the Board of Rosbank and the Director General at Societe Generale Corporate & Investment Banking in Russia.
Earlier this December, ALROSA reported the repayment and refinancing of a $720 million loan, partially using Rosbank investment.

