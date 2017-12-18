Login
NDTC to supply rough worth about $400 m this year

The Namibia Diamond Trading Company (NDTC), a joint venture between the Namibian government and De Beers, said it expects to supply rough diamonds worth $390 million this year. The diamond trader, which has 11 sightholders, had a fixed supply...

18 december 2017

It's our responsibility to capture the imagination of future generations towards diamonds

As CEO of Beverly Hills-based Grand Metropolitan - a privately-held luxury goods holding company with a 130-brand portfolio - Vin Lee carries the burden rather lightly on his shoulders. Having migrated from Canada as a baby, it did not take long for...

11 december 2017

‘Non-diamond producing countries shouldn’t lead KP’

Non-diamond producing countries should not lead the Kimberley Process (KP) as was the case last year with the United Arab Emirates (UAE), according to the African Diamond Council and African Diamond Producers Association chairperson...

04 december 2017

Jewellers’ Guild of Russia sees its mission in creating highly developed national jewellery market

In recent years, the Jewellers’ Guild of Russia has noticeably stepped up its activities. Eduard Utkin, General Manager of this Association told Rough & Polished about what is happening in the country’s jewellery sector, the tasks facing the community...

27 november 2017

Any color diamond is a great investment

Bruno Scarselli belongs to the 3rd generation of the Scarselli family, which has for the last half-century been producing and selling some of the world’s highest quality yellow, blue and pink diamonds available on the market. Bruno heads the company...

20 november 2017

ALROSA one of leading mining companies in Russia in terms of environmental responsibility

12 december 2017
News
ALROSA was named one of the top three leading mining companies in Russia in terms of environmental responsibility. The valuation of the companies was carried out by the World Wildlife Fund (WWF) in cooperation with the United Nations Development Program, the Global Environment Fund and the Ministry of Natural Resources of Russia.
Each of the participating companies was evaluated in three areas: "Environmental Management", "Environmental Impact" and "Disclosure/Transparency", which covered more than 30 criteria. ALROSA ranked high in all three sections of the rating. A total of 33 companies were listed in the rating.
"Environmental protection is one of ALROSA's strategically important lines of business, the company has its own environmental service, and environmental protection is constantly being conducted. Environmental protection measures cover all ecosystems: water, land, air, flora and fauna. The company carries out social and environmental projects. In 2016, ALROSA allocated 5.5 billion rubles to environmental protection measures, and the total expenditure for these purposes from 2012 to 2016 exceeded 27.5 billion rubles," - said Polina Anisimova, Deputy Chief Engineer of ALROSA on environmental issues, environmental activities and work with indigenous and small-numbered peoples.
The first rating of environmental responsibility of mining and metallurgical companies in Russia was published in March 2017. ALROSA had also been named one of the top three companies.

