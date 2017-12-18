ALROSA one of leading mining companies in Russia in terms of environmental responsibility

12 december 2017

ALROSA was named one of the top three leading mining companies in Russia in terms of environmental responsibility. The valuation of the companies was carried out by the World Wildlife Fund (WWF) in cooperation with the United Nations Development Program, the Global Environment Fund and the Ministry of Natural Resources of Russia.

Each of the participating companies was evaluated in three areas: "Environmental Management", "Environmental Impact" and "Disclosure/Transparency", which covered more than 30 criteria. ALROSA ranked high in all three sections of the rating. A total of 33 companies were listed in the rating.

"Environmental protection is one of ALROSA's strategically important lines of business, the company has its own environmental service, and environmental protection is constantly being conducted. Environmental protection measures cover all ecosystems: water, land, air, flora and fauna. The company carries out social and environmental projects. In 2016, ALROSA allocated 5.5 billion rubles to environmental protection measures, and the total expenditure for these purposes from 2012 to 2016 exceeded 27.5 billion rubles," - said Polina Anisimova, Deputy Chief Engineer of ALROSA on environmental issues, environmental activities and work with indigenous and small-numbered peoples.

The first rating of environmental responsibility of mining and metallurgical companies in Russia was published in March 2017. ALROSA had also been named one of the top three companies.



