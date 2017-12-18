Bain & Company published its seventh annual Global Diamond Report

13 december 2017

Diamond producers staged a strong comeback in 2016 with demand for rough diamonds spurring a 20 percent increase in revenues as mining companies sold down inventories accumulated in 2015. However, the picture further up the value chain is less optimistic, due to waning consumer interest in diamond jewelry and intense competition from other luxury segments. In response, rough diamond producers are investing significantly to promote diamond sales. Additionally, the industry is renewing its approach to marketing to address evolving demand. This is according to Bain & Company’s seventh annual Global Diamond Report, developed in partnership with Antwerp World Diamond Centre (AWDC).

According to the report findings, global sales of diamond jewelry were roughly stable in 2016. The U.S. remained the largest global diamond jewelry market, but sales here were flat in 2016 following several years of consistent growth. China’s performance faltered, as the yuan posted its largest decline in value in 10 years and consumer confidence softened. A strike by jewelers and demonetization disrupted India’s market. Meanwhile, Europe continued to struggle as tourist inflows plunged. Sales in Japan were a bright spot, showing growth in U.S. dollar terms.

Overall, the slowdown in global diamond jewelry demand and the resulting downward trajectory of polished-diamond prices translated to a slight revenue drop in the cutting and polishing segment (midstream) in 2016. However, midstream players’ profitability improved in 2016, supported by declining rough-diamond prices.

According to the report, global rough diamond production volume remained relatively flat in 2016 at 127 million carats, extending the trend of the last eight years.

Consumers’ purchasing habits are changing, particularly among Millennials, who prefer ‘experiential’ luxury to tangible goods, such as apparel, accessories and jewelry.

In an effort to reverse these trends, rough diamond players plan to invest about $150 million in both generic and private-brand marketing in 2017. Bain’s research suggests that sum is a 50 percent increase over previous years. The industry is also renewing its approach to marketing, taking into account evolving customer preferences and marketing channels.

The outlook for 2017 is stable across the diamond value chain. Rough diamond suppliers posted a 3 percent revenue decline in the first half of 2017, as lower-priced assortments made up an increased share of their sales. Bain expects that the cutting and polishing segment’s revenue will stay flat in 2017. The revenues of major retail chains in key markets are trending up amid healthy macroeconomic fundamentals. Retail demand in India turned upward in 2017, after demonetization of large-denomination currency notes at the end of 2016 supported strengthening of organized jewelry retail.

Bain’s projections over the longer-term are upbeat, supported by positive economic and demographic indicators. However, future growth rests on two key assumptions: continued demand for diamond jewelry and a limited substitution of natural diamonds by lab-grown stones.

Alex Shishlo, Editor of the Rough&Polished European Bureau in Brussels



