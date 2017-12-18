AWDC and De Beers may collaborate in creating the miner’s blockchain platform

13 december 2017

The Antwerp World Diamond Centre (AWDC) and De Beers announced they are discussing a potential collaboration in De Beers’ recently announced blockchain platform, according to a press release distributed this morning by the AWDC communications service.

Commenting on this announcement, AWDC CEO Ari Epstein said, “We have been exploring many initiatives to further our mission to boost business in the rough and polished diamond trade, as well as manufacturing. In addition to our B2B initiatives in this field, we have closely examined blockchain technology as a potential solution to strengthen compliance as a means to reinforce the banks’ trust into the diamond industry. Last year, we finalized a feasibility study that demonstrated how the blockchain could increase transparency and confidence. In October, we launched a public request for proposal, inviting the blockchain community to submit solutions, specifically targeted at the diamond industry. The De Beers’ and BCG Digital Ventures’ announcement of a diamond traceability platform underpinned by blockchain technology is an opportunity to assess and jointly define an inclusive solution, through an open platform that can work for and be used by the entire industry.”

The potential of the De Beers platform is unique in its approach to industry inclusivity, as it proposes to offer all companies in our business a unique possibility to demonstrate transparency in an irrefutable way, the press release said. The technology, according to De Beers, guarantees privacy, putting the owner of the data in control of it, and its outcome is a tamper-proof and permanent record of interactions. AWDC is committed to increasing transparency related to invoices, transactions and shipments. This underpins bankability, and creates stronger opportunities for new financial institutions to the diamond industry.

Alex Shishlo, Editor in Chief of the European Bureau, Rough&Polished

