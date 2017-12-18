Login
Registration

Exclusive

NDTC to supply rough worth about $400 m this year

The Namibia Diamond Trading Company (NDTC), a joint venture between the Namibian government and De Beers, said it expects to supply rough diamonds worth $390 million this year. The diamond trader, which has 11 sightholders, had a fixed supply...

18 december 2017

It's our responsibility to capture the imagination of future generations towards diamonds

As CEO of Beverly Hills-based Grand Metropolitan - a privately-held luxury goods holding company with a 130-brand portfolio - Vin Lee carries the burden rather lightly on his shoulders. Having migrated from Canada as a baby, it did not take long for...

11 december 2017

‘Non-diamond producing countries shouldn’t lead KP’

Non-diamond producing countries should not lead the Kimberley Process (KP) as was the case last year with the United Arab Emirates (UAE), according to the African Diamond Council and African Diamond Producers Association chairperson...

04 december 2017

Jewellers’ Guild of Russia sees its mission in creating highly developed national jewellery market

In recent years, the Jewellers’ Guild of Russia has noticeably stepped up its activities. Eduard Utkin, General Manager of this Association told Rough & Polished about what is happening in the country’s jewellery sector, the tasks facing the community...

27 november 2017

Any color diamond is a great investment

Bruno Scarselli belongs to the 3rd generation of the Scarselli family, which has for the last half-century been producing and selling some of the world’s highest quality yellow, blue and pink diamonds available on the market. Bruno heads the company...

20 november 2017

ALROSA becomes a certified member of the RJC

12 december 2017
News
ALROSA has become a certified member of the Responsible Jewellery Council (RJC) by achieving certification against its Code of Practices through meeting the highest ethical, human rights, social and environmental standards as established by the RJC.
The RJC is an international not-for-profit standards-setting and certification organization established to instill a responsible worldwide supply chain that promotes trust in the global fine jewelry and watch industry. RJC certification provides companies engaged in the diamond, gold and platinum group metals supply chain with the means to demonstrate their commitment to ethical behavior and responsible business practices. A large independent audit company has been engaged to assess ALROSA’s compliance with RJC’s Code of Practices.
It took several months for ALROSA to undergo a comprehensive sustainability audit covering social responsibility, environmental protection, and best ethical principles of business, including fight against corruption, respect for human rights, ensuring decent working conditions. As part of the audit, representatives of the auditing company visited many of ALROSA’s facilities, including its main production sites – Mirny, Aikhal and Udachny Mining and Processing Divisions, and the Company’s subsidiaries – ALROSA-Nyurba, Almazy Anabara and Severalmaz, diamond sorting centers in Mirny and Arkhangelsk.
Following the audit, ALROSA achieved RJC certification for 3 years, the maximum time period granted by the RJC.
Andrew Bone, RJC Executive Director, said: “RJC warmly congratulates ALROSA on achieving Certification against 2013 Code of Practices (COP). The provisions under the 2013 COP address important issues for our members and their supply chain. We are delighted to see major diamond business influencers supporting our course for a sustainable and transparent supply chain and responsible sourcing".
“Once again ALROSA proved its compliance with the high standards of responsible business conduct. We are proud that our work has been highly appreciated by independent experts and in accordance with the highest industry standard, and we will continue to make efforts to be one of the leaders in social and environmental responsibility, upholding the trust in the whole of the diamond supply chain. Receiving an RJC Certificate is a positive signal not only for ALROSA, but for the industry as a whole, as it once again proves to consumers that modern diamond mining is a transparent and responsible business that sets best world practices in our great industry and goes well beyond the basic requirements of industry self-regulation,” – noted ALROSA President Sergey Ivanov.

Print version

Comments

Only registered users can add comments (Register, Login)

About
News
Analytics
Schedule
Expert reports
Exclusive
Stock quotes
©2007-2017
Rough and Polished
ALRS
75.20
АЛРОСА
DDC
14.25
Dominion Diamond Corporation
PDL
77.00
Petra Diamonds Ltd