De Beers rakes in $450mln from latest rough sales – Anglo

12 december 2017
News
Anglo American said De Beers raked in $450 million from its tenth sales cycle of the year compared with $422 million, a year earlier.
The value of rough diamonds sold during the period under consideration was provisional and would likely be revised upwards.
It was, however, lower compared with $466 million realised during the ninth sales cycle of 2017.
“The tenth sales cycle of the year saw the continuation of good demand for De Beers rough diamonds as we head towards the end of 2017,” said De Beers chief executive Bruce Cleaver.
“Demand was broadly stable on the levels seen in Cycle 9, with sales slightly ahead of the equivalent period in 2016.”

Mathew Nyaungwa, Editor in Chief of the African Bureau, Rough&Polished

