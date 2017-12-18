Login
NDTC to supply rough worth about $400 m this year

The Namibia Diamond Trading Company (NDTC), a joint venture between the Namibian government and De Beers, said it expects to supply rough diamonds worth $390 million this year. The diamond trader, which has 11 sightholders, had a fixed supply...

18 december 2017

It's our responsibility to capture the imagination of future generations towards diamonds

As CEO of Beverly Hills-based Grand Metropolitan - a privately-held luxury goods holding company with a 130-brand portfolio - Vin Lee carries the burden rather lightly on his shoulders. Having migrated from Canada as a baby, it did not take long for...

11 december 2017

‘Non-diamond producing countries shouldn’t lead KP’

Non-diamond producing countries should not lead the Kimberley Process (KP) as was the case last year with the United Arab Emirates (UAE), according to the African Diamond Council and African Diamond Producers Association chairperson...

04 december 2017

Jewellers’ Guild of Russia sees its mission in creating highly developed national jewellery market

In recent years, the Jewellers’ Guild of Russia has noticeably stepped up its activities. Eduard Utkin, General Manager of this Association told Rough & Polished about what is happening in the country’s jewellery sector, the tasks facing the community...

27 november 2017

Any color diamond is a great investment

Bruno Scarselli belongs to the 3rd generation of the Scarselli family, which has for the last half-century been producing and selling some of the world’s highest quality yellow, blue and pink diamonds available on the market. Bruno heads the company...

20 november 2017

CIBJO President expressed support for De Beers plan to develop diamond traceability system

News
CIBJO President Gaetano Cavalieri has voiced the World Jewellery Confederation's support for a De Beers development project that employs blockchain technology, which was announced on December 4 by the group's CEO, Bruce Cleaver.
When operational, it should enable a diamond's journey through the value chain to be recorded in a secure digital registry by all parties handling the stone, thus creating a transparent method of traceability that is accessible to the entire gemstone and jewellery business.
"This has the potential of being a game changer, with new technologies offering solutions to a challenge that has been notoriously difficult to achieve to date," said Dr. Cavalieri. "While we still are waiting for more information from De Beers about how specifically the system can be applied to diamonds, we are well aware of blockchain's capacity to record for perpetuity chains of transactions, allowing goods to be traced back to their source.
CIBJO strongly advocates for the creation of monitored chains of custody, Dr. Cavalieri said, with the goal being to defend the ethical integrity of products in the gemstone and jewellery trades. At the same time, the confederation has in past expressed concern that more cumbersome due-diligence systems that have been created to meet this objective may disadvantage smaller and medium-sized companies, which lack the resources to put them in place. However, a cloud-based blockchain platform, which is both tamper-proof and accessible to all members of trade, has the potential of eliminating financial barriers of entry, while also being more reliable and effective than a paper-based trail, CIBJO notes.

Alex Shishlo, Editor of the Rough&Polished European Bureau in Brussels

