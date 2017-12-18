IDE to unveil technology breakthrough initiatives at IDWI 2018

11 december 2017

The Israel Diamond Exchange (IDE) has announced that it will unveil a series of groundbreaking initiatives that will have an important impact on the diamond industry in Israel and worldwide at the International Diamond Week in Israel (IDWI).

The show to be held from February 5 to 7 will showcase the role of new technology in upgrading the diamond industry, today and in the future.

Earlier this year IDE declared its direction for the future: to harness technology for the advancement of the diamond industry, IDEX Online reported. IDE signaled the new direction with the launch of the B2B e-commerce platform GET DIAMONDS, the new internet marketing center for bourse members and the first Diamond Innovation Center for technological start-ups in the diamond industry. Most recently IDE revealed the upcoming launch of a digital currency backed by diamonds.

IDE President Yoram Dvash said, “Technology is revolutionizing the way we live and the way we do business. At the next International Diamond Week we’ll reveal how IDE is using these technologies to transform the diamond industry.”



