NDTC to supply rough worth about $400 m this year

The Namibia Diamond Trading Company (NDTC), a joint venture between the Namibian government and De Beers, said it expects to supply rough diamonds worth $390 million this year. The diamond trader, which has 11 sightholders, had a fixed supply...

18 december 2017

It's our responsibility to capture the imagination of future generations towards diamonds

As CEO of Beverly Hills-based Grand Metropolitan - a privately-held luxury goods holding company with a 130-brand portfolio - Vin Lee carries the burden rather lightly on his shoulders. Having migrated from Canada as a baby, it did not take long for...

11 december 2017

‘Non-diamond producing countries shouldn’t lead KP’

Non-diamond producing countries should not lead the Kimberley Process (KP) as was the case last year with the United Arab Emirates (UAE), according to the African Diamond Council and African Diamond Producers Association chairperson...

04 december 2017

Jewellers’ Guild of Russia sees its mission in creating highly developed national jewellery market

In recent years, the Jewellers’ Guild of Russia has noticeably stepped up its activities. Eduard Utkin, General Manager of this Association told Rough & Polished about what is happening in the country’s jewellery sector, the tasks facing the community...

27 november 2017

Any color diamond is a great investment

Bruno Scarselli belongs to the 3rd generation of the Scarselli family, which has for the last half-century been producing and selling some of the world’s highest quality yellow, blue and pink diamonds available on the market. Bruno heads the company...

20 november 2017

IDE to unveil technology breakthrough initiatives at IDWI 2018

News
The Israel Diamond Exchange (IDE) has announced that it will unveil a series of groundbreaking initiatives that will have an important impact on the diamond industry in Israel and worldwide at the International Diamond Week in Israel (IDWI).
The show to be held from February 5 to 7 will showcase the role of new technology in upgrading the diamond industry, today and in the future.
Earlier this year IDE declared its direction for the future: to harness technology for the advancement of the diamond industry, IDEX Online reported. IDE signaled the new direction with the launch of the B2B e-commerce platform GET DIAMONDS, the new internet marketing center for bourse members and the first Diamond Innovation Center for technological start-ups in the diamond industry. Most recently IDE revealed the upcoming launch of a digital currency backed by diamonds.
IDE President Yoram Dvash said, “Technology is revolutionizing the way we live and the way we do business. At the next International Diamond Week we’ll reveal how IDE is using these technologies to transform the diamond industry.”

