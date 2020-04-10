News
ALROSA's sales dropped by 59.5% in March against one year ago
The company said its sales of rough and polished diamonds amounted to $ 152.8 million in March 2020, down 59.5% vs March 2019 ($ 377.1 million). ALROSA earned $ 148.7 million from rough sales (against $ 369.2 million last year) and...
10 april 2020
Holdings in gold-backed ETFs reach an all-time high in March: WGC Report
The World Gold Council (WGC) released a report recently indicating that holdings in gold-backed ETFs reached an all-time high during March with net inflows up by 5% valued at $8.1bn.
10 april 2020
Antwerp young diamantaires donated face masks
The Young Diamantaires of Antwerp (YDA) this week donated 2500 face masks to the Antwerp hospitals and care centres (GZA).
10 april 2020
Angola revises benchmark price for diamonds – report
The Angolan government will work with a benchmark price of $100.3 per carat for production and sale of diamonds on the international market, an official has said.
10 april 2020
ALROSA fights for transparency in business
ALROSA intends to implement OECD due diligence guidance for responsible supply chains of minerals from conflict-affected and high-risk areas in order to ensure greater transparency in its business.
10 april 2020
Bain & C°: COVID-19 & Luxury - The Bad And the Good News
(thediamondloupe.com) - In their latest report Bain & C° takes a deeper look into the effects of the COVID-19 pandemic on the luxury segment. The report continues with a number consumer trends that will play a significant role in the future.