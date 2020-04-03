Following Revolt, the Rapaport Price List Will Go Monthly

Today



(jckonline.com) - Thursdays will never be the same in the diamond industry. Following a furor after he lowered prices by an average of 7% on his March 20 price sheet, founder and publisher Martin Rapaport announced that he was changing many aspects of his widely watched price sheet during a webinar on Wednesday. Among the most notable: The Rapaport Price List, which has been published weekly since its inception in 1978, will now be published monthly. The new frequency will “give the industry time to react [to changes],” Rapaport said. “Leaving a month between price sheets is going to give the industry an opportunity to breathe and give the industry time to interact with us and say, ‘You’re wrong here, you’re right there. Go up here, go down there.’ So we can have more interaction.”