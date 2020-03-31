No sparkle for diamonds after hopes of 2020 recovery

Today



Image credit: Gerd Altmann (Pixabay)





(investorschronicle.co.uk) - The diamond industry was optimistic at the start of 2020. After a tough 2019, where diamond prices hit multi-year lows and jewellery demand was lower thanks to the Hong Kong protests and general macroeconomic uncertainty, Anglo American (AAL) subsidiary De Beers had reported a year-on-year increase at its first sale of the year, which they call a sight. Now, mine closures threaten smaller diamond and precious stone miners, while the cut in supply might not be enough to make up for the fall in demand from Covid-19.