The Impact of COVID-19 on the Diamond Industry

(paulzimnisky.com) - In mid-January the diamond industry was first directly impacted by the coronavirus labeled COVID-19 when quarantine measures were taken in China to control the viral outbreak including the temporary closure of shopping centers. An estimated 75% of jewelry stores in Mainland China, and the surrounding regions encompassing Greater China, were shut for an estimated 40-50 days through the first week of March. In addition, the measures taken in China halted diamond trade and other industry-related B2B (business-to-business) activity in industry important regional trade hubs. Global industry conclave, the Hong Kong International Diamond, Gem & Pearl Show, and related shows, were postponed from March until May.