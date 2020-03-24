News
WFDB creates World Federation Diamond Trading Platform
On March 23, the Executive Committee of the World Federation of Diamond Bourses had written to all members of the midstream global diamond sector, regarding the creation of a New Trading platform due to the crisis caused by the global pandemic Covid-19...
Yesterday
Indian Government announces financial year end related operational measures and reliefs
The Gem & Jewellery Export Promotion Council (GJEPC) of India has welcomed the financial year end related operational measures announced by Hon’ble Union Finance Minister Smt. Nirmala Sitharaman on March 24.
Yesterday
Angola’s SML to receive $4m under partnership with Safdico
Lucapa Diamond says Lulo alluvial mining company, Sociedade Mineira Do Lulo (SML) is set to receive $4 million under the partnership agreement with diamond manufacturer Safdico, a subsidiary of Graff International.
Yesterday
Coronavirus: Petra Diamonds to comply with South Africa’s 21-day lockdown
Petra Diamonds is currently carrying out a detailed review of South Africa’s 21-day lockdown directive in order to comply with the measures required.
Yesterday
Grib Diamonds earns almost $20 million from rough auction in Antwerp
Grib Diamonds conducted another auction on March 23, 2020. 90% of the lots on offer were sold for approximately $20 million. The company announced this in a press release received by Rough & Polished.
24 march 2020
De Beers proceeds with Sight 3
Diamond Trading Company Botswana Image credit: Bloomberg
(weekendpost.co.bw) - “As the situation around the world continues to evolve rapidly, we have been speaking with our customers to understand their requirements. While this is an extraordinary situation, our customers continue to express their desire for the Sight to proceed. We are therefore focused on standing with our customers, meeting their requirements and proceeding with Sight 3.” This is the most functional paragraph in a De Beers release announcing that Sight 3 will proceed amid coronavirus fears. According to American business media outlet, Bloomberg, De Beers is currently struggling with how to conduct diamond sales because key customers are blocked from travelling, let alone entre Botswana. The next sight is scheduled to start on the 30th of March. “Our intention remains to hold the sight, in line with the desire for it to go ahead as expressed by customers, but we are developing a suite of contingency plans in the event that it is not possible to hold the sight in the usual manner,” De Beers told Bloomberg this week.