De Beers proceeds with Sight 3

WFDB creates World Federation Diamond Trading Platform On March 23, the Executive Committee of the World Federation of Diamond Bourses had written to all members of the midstream global diamond sector, regarding the creation of a New Trading platform due to the crisis caused by the global pandemic Covid-19...

Indian Government announces financial year end related operational measures and reliefs The Gem & Jewellery Export Promotion Council (GJEPC) of India has welcomed the financial year end related operational measures announced by Hon’ble Union Finance Minister Smt. Nirmala Sitharaman on March 24.

Angola’s SML to receive $4m under partnership with Safdico Lucapa Diamond says Lulo alluvial mining company, Sociedade Mineira Do Lulo (SML) is set to receive $4 million under the partnership agreement with diamond manufacturer Safdico, a subsidiary of Graff International.

Coronavirus: Petra Diamonds to comply with South Africa’s 21-day lockdown Petra Diamonds is currently carrying out a detailed review of South Africa’s 21-day lockdown directive in order to comply with the measures required.