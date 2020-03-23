Rapaport May Suspend Price List Amid New Furor

Today



(jckonline.com) - Steep diamond price drops on the March 20 Rapaport Price List has caused widespread anger in the trade—and publisher Martin Rapaport (pictured) is now asking members to vote on whether to suspend its publication until May. Last Thursday’s price list was a “sea of bold”—its method of indicating a price change. The price cuts hit almost every diamond category, with the drops ranging from 5% to 9% on both rounds and fancies. The average drop was generally estimated at about 7%. In a statement released Friday, Rapaport said that while he understands why the trade dislikes the decreases, they reflect the current market.