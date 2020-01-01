News

Botswana delays Okavango Blue diamond sale

Botswana’s State-owned diamond trader, Okavango Diamond Company (ODC) has delayed the auction of its Okavango Blue diamond due to the uncertainty in the diamond industry.

Zim targets $1bln diamond sector by 2023 as Anjin, ALROSA jolt into action

Zimbabwe is expecting the diamond sector to contribute $1 billion towards the targeted $12 billion mining revenues by 2023.

Indian diamond industry faces worst price crash in recent times

The world’s largest diamond cutting and polishing centre in Surat is headed for a doomsday following the worst crash in polished diamonds prices in the international market.

Nikolay Gorokhov was appointed Director of the ALROSA subsidiary in Vladivostok

Following the results of an internal corporate selection contest Nikolai Gorokhov was appointed to the position of director of the ALROSA subsidiary in Vladivostok.

Surat heads for total closure

With two fresh positive cases of Coronavirus reported on Saturday, Surat heads for a total closure and will remain closed from 22 to 31st March ’20.

Changes to Rapaport Price List

Statement by Martin Rapaport, Chairman of the Rapaport Group

(diamonds.net) - Our heart goes out to the diamond community during these difficult times. We understand that the reduction of prices in the Rapaport Price List on March 20 is upsetting. The trade is invited to contact me directly at email prices@diamonds.net. We are reading and sensitive to all communications. It is vital that the Rapaport Price List reflect the realities of the market even when such realities are not pleasant or welcome. We cannot protect the market from price changes and must maintain the credibility of our price information. It is important to note that the Rapaport Price List is used by buyers and not just sellers. Buyers require and expect Rapaport to reflect the lower price realities of the market. We cannot misrepresent prices for the benefit of sellers and we must not mislead buyers. Many buyers wait for Rapaport to lower prices before buying. They want to be sure that they are trading at the correct price levels. If we do not lower prices on-time we are discouraging buying activity.

