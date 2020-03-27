News

COVID-19: De Beers suspends March sight, permits 100% deferrals

De Beers has canceled its third sight of the year, which was set to commence today until Friday this week, due to the COVID-19 coronavirus pandemic.

Yesterday

Nano-diamonds will be used to create masks for coronavirus - report

Master Dynamic - an engineering laboratory in the Hong Kong Science and Technology Park (HKSTP) - studies the properties of nano-diamonds as an antiseptic for the coating of surgical masks.

Yesterday

Rapaport Price List suspended till May 1

Following an uproar in the diamond industry after the publication of its Price List on March 20, which slashed polished prices by 5% to 9% across all categories of goods, Rapaport announced that its next issue will be released in one month’s...

27 march 2020

De Beers allows unlimited deferrals at March sight – report

De Beers will permit sightholders unlimited deferrals at its March rough-diamond sale set to commence on Monday next week, in Botswana as demand continues to weaken.

27 march 2020

Gem Diamonds places Letšeng on care and maintenance to combat COVID-19

Gem Diamonds has placed its Letšeng mine, in Lesotho, on care and maintenance for three weeks to combat the spread of the COVID-19 disease.

27 march 2020

Geologists find lost fragment of ancient continent in Canada’s North

Today
Expert reports

expert_31032020.png
Baffin Island                                                                                                                                  Image credit: Google Earth



(science.ubc.ca) - Sifting through diamond exploration samples from Baffin Island, Canadian scientists have identified a new remnant of the North Atlantic craton—an ancient part of Earth's continental crust. A chance discovery by geologists poring over diamond exploration samples has led to a major scientific payoff.

