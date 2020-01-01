Diamond mines’ production, virus safeguards ongoing

Gahcho Kue Diamond Mine Image credit: De Beers
(nnsl.com) - The territory’s three diamond mines are implementing precautions to guard against the spread of COVID-19 but were still operating as usual in mid-March. De Beers, which runs the Gahcho Kue mine has started a rostering system at its Calgary operational support centre where half of its staff work in the office and half from home, said spokesperson Terry Kruger. Dominion Diamond Mines has implemented several safety measures while production is ongoing at its Ekati site. Non-essential work travel for employees is restricted and visitors to Ekati and the corporate offices are also restricted, a company spokesperson told NNSL Media. Safeguards related to Rio Tinto’s Diavik mine remain in place as the mine still functions at full capacity, a spokesperson said. The company has asked all employees to re-assess their need for travel and non-essential travel has been postponed in some regions.
News
Lucapa steams ahead with search for source of Lulo alluvial diamonds
Lucapa Diamond is steaming ahead with its search for the hard-rock origin of the high-value alluvial diamonds being mined at its 40%-owned Lulo project, in Angola.
Today
GJEPC contributes $7.5 mln to fund livelihood of daily wage workers of g&j industry & other Government initiatives to fight Covid-19
The Gem & Jewellery Export Promotion Council (GJEPC) of India has contributed $ 7.5 mln to help the needy workers of the industry and also fund the Government’s initiatives impacted by Covid-19.
Today
ALROSA sells large diamonds online
Due to the lockdown of many countries due to the pandemic of the new coronavirus COVID-19, ALROSA decided to hold an online auction for the sale of special diamonds (over 10.8 carats), which runs from March 23 to April 6.
Yesterday
Botswana Diamonds H1 loss widens
Botswana Diamonds’ loss for the six months to the end of December 2019 widened to GBP194,000 from GBP190,000, a year earlier.
Yesterday
Coronavirus: Firestone suspends operations at Liqhobong Mine
Firestone Diamonds has suspended operations at its Liqhobong Mine, in Lesotho for at least 21 days to safeguard its workforce and surrounding community from the coronavirus pandemic.
Yesterday