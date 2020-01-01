News

HKTDC: The twin shows are postponed again

The Hong Kong Trade Development Council (HKTDC) noted in a statement that on March 19, the Hong Kong government-enforced measures requiring all travellers arriving in the city to isolate themselves for 14 days, to contain the coronavirus cases...

Today

Botswana delays Okavango Blue diamond sale

Botswana’s State-owned diamond trader, Okavango Diamond Company (ODC) has delayed the auction of its Okavango Blue diamond due to the uncertainty in the diamond industry.

Yesterday

Zim targets $1bln diamond sector by 2023 as Anjin, ALROSA jolt into action

Zimbabwe is expecting the diamond sector to contribute $1 billion towards the targeted $12 billion mining revenues by 2023.

Yesterday

Indian diamond industry faces worst price crash in recent times

The world’s largest diamond cutting and polishing centre in Surat is headed for a doomsday following the worst crash in polished diamonds prices in the international market.

Yesterday

Nikolay Gorokhov was appointed Director of the ALROSA subsidiary in Vladivostok

Following the results of an internal corporate selection contest Nikolai Gorokhov was appointed to the position of director of the ALROSA subsidiary in Vladivostok.

Yesterday

Botswana’s economy catches flu from corona heavily hit markets

Today
Expert reports

expert_24032020.png
Image credit: HubertPhotographer (Pixabay)


(weekendpost.co.bw) - Ever since the spread of the virus intensified in February, global financial markets have been on fluctuating plummet and surge, responding to various business and investor sentiments. In Africa the virus has hit the continent‘s largest economies, including Botswana‘s neighbour and the country’s largest trading partner, South Africa, the region’s most industrialised economy. Whereas the virus has not arrived in Botswana, with only suspected cases at play, the country is already catching flu from the fast spreading pandemic in the areas of trade and business. Two of the Botswana‘s largest economic sectors and biggest industries by both contribution to GDP and foreign exchange earnings are feeling the pinch.

