News

COVID-19 coronavirus: AWDC postpones African Diamond Conference

Antwerp World Diamond Centre (AWDC) has postponed its second African Diamond Conference (ADC), which was due in Durban, South Africa next May, due to concerns over the COVID-19 coronavirus pandemic.

Yesterday

The culprits of the incident at the Mir mine will be punished

Two employees guilty of flooding the ALROSA Mir underground mine were sentenced to two and a half years in prison in a penal colony.

Yesterday

Mumbai’s BMC closes MDMA’s trading hall in BDB

The Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC) closed down the diamond trading hall of Mumbai Diamond Merchants Association (MDMA) at the Bharat Diamond Bourse (BDB) in Mumbai on Thursday 19 March ’20.

Yesterday

Diamonds might be used to power the world

Scientists at the UK Atomic Energy Authority and the University of Bristol are working together on a high-end technology to create diamond batteries.

Yesterday

Hublot and Rolex close their Swiss watchmaking

The world famous watch companies Hublot and Rolex have decided to close their factories in Switzerland due to the introduction of stringent measures by the government of this country to combat the new coronavirus.

Yesterday

Industry alarmed at Raplist decision to drop price list by 5-8%; companies remove stocks from RapNet

Yesterday
Expert reports

expert_20032020_rapnet.png
Image credit: Rapaport

Diamond companies are coming together to boycott Rapaport's price list in an effort to force RapNet to revoke its price drop

(diamondworld.net) - While the industry at large is trying to combat a global crisis, Raplist, the industry’s only diamond trading platform has decided to drop its price list by 5-8% for no rhyme or reason. Industry sources say that RapNet held an estate auction from 16-19 March and made profits knowing very well that it will drop its price list the next day and stakeholders are deeming this move by Rapaport unethical. On 10th March, members of RapNet also received a message from Martin Rapaport on how such challenging times should be turned into opportunities and another letter was sent on the 19th stating that it would be doing everything in its power to create liquidity at fair market prices given the scenario. However, the decision to drop price list is absolutely contradictory to both letters.

Print version
About
News
Analytics
Schedule
Expert reports
Exclusive
©2007-2020
Rough and Polished