Diamond Sorting Center of ALROSA Image credit: ALROSA
(indiatimes.com) - Indian diamond jewellers have until end May to lift the contracted volume of rough stones from Russian major ALROSA, which has relaxed the deadline for purchases in the aftermath of the Covid-19-induced demand slump globally. ALROSA has allowed the Indian trade to lift 40% of the contracted volumes initially even as export shipments of polished diamonds from India declined by an identical proportion last month.
Lucapa extends closing date for rights issue as volatile market conditions persist
Lucapa Diamond has extended the closing date for its rights issue from March 20 to March 30 due to the ongoing volatile market conditions.
Today
Vacheron Constantin presents a 12ct diamond-studded watch
Vacheron Constantin, one of the most famous watch brands in the world, has announced the launch of a new collection with a timepiece studded with 1,344 diamonds.
Today
Indian diamond industry stakeholders to discuss shutdown today
urat Diamond Association (SDA) has convened an emergency meeting of diamond industry stakeholders to take a call on shutdown on Tuesday, according to a TOI report.
Yesterday
COVID-19 changed the schedule of diamond industry meetings
The COVID-19 coronavirus changed the schedule of diamond industry meetings, WDC President Stephane Fischler said.
Yesterday
India’s polished diamond export declines 40.92 % in February
India’s cut and polished diamond exports totalled $ 1.38 bln in February 2020 against $ 2.34 bln in February 2019.
Yesterday
Diamond jewellers get time till May to procure contracted rough stones
