Diamond jewellers get time till May to procure contracted rough stones

Yesterday



Diamond Sorting Center of ALROSA Image credit: ALROSA





(indiatimes.com) - Indian diamond jewellers have until end May to lift the contracted volume of rough stones from Russian major ALROSA, which has relaxed the deadline for purchases in the aftermath of the Covid-19-induced demand slump globally. ALROSA has allowed the Indian trade to lift 40% of the contracted volumes initially even as export shipments of polished diamonds from India declined by an identical proportion last month.