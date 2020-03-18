U.S. Malls May Be Hit Hard by the Coronavirus

Today



Image credit: Mall of America





(jckonline.com) - Since the COVID-19 outbreak began last year, shopping malls in China have been all but deserted. And a new study is forecasting that U.S. malls may soon see a sharp decline in traffic, too, as the coronavirus fans out across America. A report from Coresight Research found that U.S. consumers could change their shopping habits dramatically in the coming weeks or months, impacting retailers and the larger economy in ways that will be difficult to recover from.