Lucapa recovers 64 ct lla diamond at Mothae mine

Lucapa Diamond has recovered a “top-quality” 64 ct D-colour Type Ila diamond at its 70%-owned Mothae mine, in Lesotho.

Yesterday

Gem rakes in $7.8mln from Letseng small diamond tender

Gem Diamonds has raked in $7.8 million from the Letseng small diamond tender, which closed in Antwerp on Wednesday.

Yesterday

Botswana Diamonds commences bulk sampling on Marsfontein

Botswana Diamonds has commenced a bulk sampling campaign on its Marsfontein project, in South Africa.

Yesterday

JCK Las Vegas and Luxury jewelry shows are postponed with new dates to be set

JCK has announced that it cancels the JCK Las Vegas and Luxury jewelry shows, which were initially planned for June 2 to 5 and May 31 to June 5 respectively, due to the spread of coronavirus.

Yesterday

De Beers to proceed with March diamond sales as Botswana issues travel ban – report

De Beers is planning to proceed with its diamond sales scheduled for end of the month although sightholders won’t be allowed to inspect goods in person.

18 march 2020

U.S. Malls May Be Hit Hard by the Coronavirus

Today
Expert reports

expert_20032020.png
Image credit: Mall of America


(jckonline.com) - Since the COVID-19 outbreak began last year, shopping malls in China have been all but deserted. And a new study is forecasting that U.S. malls may soon see a sharp decline in traffic, too, as the coronavirus fans out across America. A report from Coresight Research found that U.S. consumers could change their shopping habits dramatically in the coming weeks or months, impacting retailers and the larger economy in ways that will be difficult to recover from.

