Taxation should reflect economic realities

Image credit: Steve Buissinne (Pixabay)
(namibian.com.na) - The productive industry and the government should start having serious conversations around taxation, especially when economic activities dry up, to ensure that businesses are sustained and job losses are minimised. This, according to De Beers chief executive officer Bruce Cleaver, would give life to businesses that in some instances just need some tax assistance to keep afloat. Cleaver said this late last month in an exclusive interview with The Namibian while visiting the country.
News
De Beers to proceed with March diamond sales as Botswana issues travel ban – report
De Beers is planning to proceed with its diamond sales scheduled for end of the month although sightholders won’t be allowed to inspect goods in person.
Yesterday
No shutdown in Surat’s diamond sector for coronavirus outbreak
The Indian diamond industry stakeholders have unanimously decided not to shut down the industry in the wider interest of the unit owners and the diamond workers, as per a TOI report.
Yesterday
Mountain Province Diamonds postponed 3rd diamond sale of 2020 until further notice
Mountain Province Diamonds Inc. announced that as a result of city-wide closures in Antwerp Belgium, where the company sells its diamonds, the current sale has been postponed until further notice.
Yesterday
Lucapa extends closing date for rights issue as volatile market conditions persist
Lucapa Diamond has extended the closing date for its rights issue from March 20 to March 30 due to the ongoing volatile market conditions.
Yesterday
Vacheron Constantin presents a 12ct diamond-studded watch
Vacheron Constantin, one of the most famous watch brands in the world, has announced the launch of a new collection with a timepiece studded with 1,344 diamonds.
Yesterday