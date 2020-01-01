The Luxury Trap: Why it’s a Mistake to Define Luxury By Price

Image credit: Adina Voicu (Pixabay)
(jingdaily.com) - Alexandre Arnault, CEO of the luggage brand Rimowa and the son of LVMH founder Bernard Arnault, stated in a series of recent interviews that he prefers not to use the term “luxury” as it’s too connected to price. I believe this is true, and the word is often used far too loosely. Today, companies slap a high price tag on almost any type of product as a way to label it “luxury.” Yet this strategy almost always fails.
Lucapa extends closing date for rights issue as volatile market conditions persist
Lucapa Diamond has extended the closing date for its rights issue from March 20 to March 30 due to the ongoing volatile market conditions.
Vacheron Constantin presents a 12ct diamond-studded watch
Vacheron Constantin, one of the most famous watch brands in the world, has announced the launch of a new collection with a timepiece studded with 1,344 diamonds.
Indian diamond industry stakeholders to discuss shutdown today
urat Diamond Association (SDA) has convened an emergency meeting of diamond industry stakeholders to take a call on shutdown on Tuesday, according to a TOI report.
COVID-19 changed the schedule of diamond industry meetings
The COVID-19 coronavirus changed the schedule of diamond industry meetings, WDC President Stephane Fischler said.
India’s polished diamond export declines 40.92 % in February
India’s cut and polished diamond exports totalled $ 1.38 bln in February 2020 against $ 2.34 bln in February 2019.
