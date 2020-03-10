Image credit: Gerd Altmann (Pixabay)
(edahngolan.com) - Wholesale polished diamond prices declined in February as COVID-19 continued to spread around the world, leading to a near halt in demand in China. The decline follows a small resurrection that was fueled by good consumer demand in December. In addition to the virus spreading, the stock markets tanked in the second half of February, adding consumer economic worries to health concerns. Yet, the issues were not limited to external forces. Polished diamond prices were also impacted by the oversupply of rough diamonds in January. The more than $1 billion worth of goods was more than the diamond midstream could digest, fueling concerns among manufacturers.
Lack of Confidence Hurts Diamond Prices
10 march 2020