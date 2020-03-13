Jewellery exporters contact mines to directly supply rough diamonds to SMEs

13 march 2020



Image credit: Gold Star





(business-standard.com) - Faced with an irregular supply of quality diamonds, which is hurting domestic sales and exports, diamond processors, under the aegis of the Gems and Jewellery Export Promotion Council (GJEPC), are in talks with leading global miners to accommodate small and medium enterprises (SMEs) into their sightholders’ list to deal with them in small quantities of rough diamonds.