This is what it feels like proposing to a man, from the women who've done it

(glamourmagazine.co.uk) - Ladies, it’s a leap year, the day tradition sets aside for you to propose to your fella. And so I say to you; in the immortal words of Destiny’s Child: “I buy my own diamonds and I buy my own rings.” After all, why are we waiting on the men in our lives to be deciding our marital destiny? More than that... should we really only be ‘allowed’ to do this once every four years? A recent survey, by jeweler Beaverbrooks revealed that 71% of Brits believe the tradition is outdated, and that women should be proposing, well, anytime they goddamn feel like it, while another survey revealed that a whopping 76% of men think more women should propose. In fact, according to Google Trends, ‘men’s engagement rings’ received an average of 14,800 searches per month in 2019. It’s why Beaverbrooks and countless other jewelers like Van Cleef and Arpels, De Beers, Fraser Hart and trusty H.Samuels are now producing ranges of men’s proposal rings. So, how does it actually feel to be the woman popping the question?
Lucapa extends closing date for rights issue as volatile market conditions persist
Lucapa Diamond has extended the closing date for its rights issue from March 20 to March 30 due to the ongoing volatile market conditions.
Vacheron Constantin presents a 12ct diamond-studded watch
Vacheron Constantin, one of the most famous watch brands in the world, has announced the launch of a new collection with a timepiece studded with 1,344 diamonds.
Indian diamond industry stakeholders to discuss shutdown today
urat Diamond Association (SDA) has convened an emergency meeting of diamond industry stakeholders to take a call on shutdown on Tuesday, according to a TOI report.
COVID-19 changed the schedule of diamond industry meetings
The COVID-19 coronavirus changed the schedule of diamond industry meetings, WDC President Stephane Fischler said.
India’s polished diamond export declines 40.92 % in February
India’s cut and polished diamond exports totalled $ 1.38 bln in February 2020 against $ 2.34 bln in February 2019.
This is what it feels like proposing to a man, from the women who've done it
