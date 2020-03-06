This is what it feels like proposing to a man, from the women who've done it

06 march 2020



Image credit: mskathrynne (Pixabay)





(glamourmagazine.co.uk) - Ladies, it’s a leap year, the day tradition sets aside for you to propose to your fella. And so I say to you; in the immortal words of Destiny’s Child: “I buy my own diamonds and I buy my own rings.” After all, why are we waiting on the men in our lives to be deciding our marital destiny? More than that... should we really only be ‘allowed’ to do this once every four years? A recent survey, by jeweler Beaverbrooks revealed that 71% of Brits believe the tradition is outdated, and that women should be proposing, well, anytime they goddamn feel like it, while another survey revealed that a whopping 76% of men think more women should propose. In fact, according to Google Trends, ‘men’s engagement rings’ received an average of 14,800 searches per month in 2019. It’s why Beaverbrooks and countless other jewelers like Van Cleef and Arpels, De Beers, Fraser Hart and trusty H.Samuels are now producing ranges of men’s proposal rings. So, how does it actually feel to be the woman popping the question?