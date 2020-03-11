Synthetic diamonds not so attractive

11 march 2020



Image credit: Lightbox





(thevoicebw.com) - Demand for De Beers’ Lab-Grown Diamonds (LGD) is still relatively low, almost two years after they were introduced into the market. The Group’s Chief Financial Officer – Midstream, Susanne Swaniker-Tettey told the media recently that the demand for synthetics remains low compared to the demand for natural diamonds.