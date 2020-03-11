Image credit: Lightbox
(thevoicebw.com) - Demand for De Beers’ Lab-Grown Diamonds (LGD) is still relatively low, almost two years after they were introduced into the market. The Group’s Chief Financial Officer – Midstream, Susanne Swaniker-Tettey told the media recently that the demand for synthetics remains low compared to the demand for natural diamonds.
Lucapa extends closing date for rights issue as volatile market conditions persist
Lucapa Diamond has extended the closing date for its rights issue from March 20 to March 30 due to the ongoing volatile market conditions.
Vacheron Constantin presents a 12ct diamond-studded watch
Vacheron Constantin, one of the most famous watch brands in the world, has announced the launch of a new collection with a timepiece studded with 1,344 diamonds.
Indian diamond industry stakeholders to discuss shutdown today
urat Diamond Association (SDA) has convened an emergency meeting of diamond industry stakeholders to take a call on shutdown on Tuesday, according to a TOI report.
COVID-19 changed the schedule of diamond industry meetings
The COVID-19 coronavirus changed the schedule of diamond industry meetings, WDC President Stephane Fischler said.
India’s polished diamond export declines 40.92 % in February
India’s cut and polished diamond exports totalled $ 1.38 bln in February 2020 against $ 2.34 bln in February 2019.
Synthetic diamonds not so attractive
