Can India’s Sharp Rise in LGD Exports Extend into 2020?

(edahngolan.com) - Proving that the Indian diamond industry’s interest in lab-grown diamonds (LGD) is fully established, India exported $445.3 million worth of these polished stones in 2019, up 71.8% year over year. By volume, gross polished LGD exports leaped 119% to 4.4 million carats. This large jump in exports is impressive, but considering that LGD is slowly becoming an established category, plus the impact of the coronavirus on global trade, can LGD export growth continue at this rate into 2020?
16 march 2020