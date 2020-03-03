De Beers CEO Bruce Cleaver Talks Sales, Sights, and Patent Suits

03 march 2020



Image credit: De Beers



(jckonline.com) - De Beers chief executive officer Bruce Cleaver (pictured) talked with JCK Thursday, following the release of his company’s preliminary financial results for 2019. The results were, to no one’s surprise, not very good, with total revenue falling 24% and rough diamond sales falling 26%. But Cleaver feels the market has begun to turn the corner, and here he discusses his sense of the industry, possible changes in the sightholder system, and his reaction to the ruling in his company’s lab-grown patent lawsuit.