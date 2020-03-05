Lucara optimistic on direction of diamond market, but waits for further signs of recovery

05 march 2020



(miningmx.com) - Lucara Diamond CEO, Eira Thomas, said she was optimistic on the direction of the diamond market, but stopped short of saying whether improved pricing would make a substantial impact on the firm’s 2020 financial year. “We know the diamond market is going to recover, we just don’t know how quickly,” said Thomas in response to questions following presentation of the firm’s 2019 financial results on February 24. “Last year was a tough year.” Thomas said sales for the firm’s fourth quarter had been “very encouraging” as there were price improvements across all diamond sizes.