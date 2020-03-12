Image credit: Debmarine Namibia
(industryleadersmagazine.com) - Climate change, environmental impact and dwindling resources on land have forced countries and international regulatory bodies to promote conservative uses of resources and look for sustainable energy solutions. And pushing the boundaries from beyond the earth surface are companies looking for feasible colonization of space and planets, and to the sea bed for minerals and metals. Seabed mining is seen as the answer to the scarcity facing the energy sector. Deep-sea mining is the process of retrieving mineral deposits from the ocean below 200 metres, which covers about 65% of the Earth’s surface. Metals and minerals were discovered on the sea bed almost a century ago. Since then concerted efforts have been on to find a feasible technology, an international consensus based on rules, codes and an apparent commitment to not disturb the deep-sea ecology, to allow deeps sea mining.
Deep-Sea Mining: Mineral Riches or Poverty Of Extinction
12 march 2020