Antwerp’s Rough Diamond Imports Surge in January

27 february 2020



Image credit: Antwerp World Diamond Centre





(thediamondloupe.com) - The anticipated increase in rough-diamond trading activity as the calendar flipped to 2020 lived up to expectations in Antwerp, as the volume of rough imports to Antwerp during the month of January surged 43% compared to the first month of 2019. The 8.1 million carats imported was the most since December 2018 and outpaced January 2019 imports by over 2.4 million carats.