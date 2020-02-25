What the Diamond Trade Can Learn from Avocados

Lucapa extends closing date for rights issue as volatile market conditions persist Lucapa Diamond has extended the closing date for its rights issue from March 20 to March 30 due to the ongoing volatile market conditions.

Vacheron Constantin presents a 12ct diamond-studded watch Vacheron Constantin, one of the most famous watch brands in the world, has announced the launch of a new collection with a timepiece studded with 1,344 diamonds.

Indian diamond industry stakeholders to discuss shutdown today urat Diamond Association (SDA) has convened an emergency meeting of diamond industry stakeholders to take a call on shutdown on Tuesday, according to a TOI report.

COVID-19 changed the schedule of diamond industry meetings The COVID-19 coronavirus changed the schedule of diamond industry meetings, WDC President Stephane Fischler said.