What the Diamond Trade Can Learn from Avocados

Image credit: Del Rey Avocado Company
(diamonds.net) - Generic marketing has done wonders for the green fruit. What’s holding the diamond industry back from creating similar campaigns?
Lucapa Diamond has extended the closing date for its rights issue from March 20 to March 30 due to the ongoing volatile market conditions.
Today
Vacheron Constantin, one of the most famous watch brands in the world, has announced the launch of a new collection with a timepiece studded with 1,344 diamonds.
Today
urat Diamond Association (SDA) has convened an emergency meeting of diamond industry stakeholders to take a call on shutdown on Tuesday, according to a TOI report.
Yesterday
The COVID-19 coronavirus changed the schedule of diamond industry meetings, WDC President Stephane Fischler said.
Yesterday
India’s cut and polished diamond exports totalled $ 1.38 bln in February 2020 against $ 2.34 bln in February 2019.
Yesterday
