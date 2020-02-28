Everything you ever wanted to know about ethical diamonds

Image credit: D. Stolyarevich (Moscow State University Gemcenter)
(www.vogue.in) - Over the course of the past decade, traditional consumer culture has received a conscientious update. From the coffee we sip in the morning to the clothes we add to our closets, questions are being asked about the treatment meted out to the workers creating the products, and the environmental impact of their production practices. A diamond piece stands as one of the more important purchases you’ll make, and it is essential to ensure that the gems that will play a starring role in our happiest memories aren’t created by a cycle of ethical and environmental strife. Here’s everything you need to know about ethical diamonds, and the difference they can make to the lives of marginalised mining communities.
Lucapa extends closing date for rights issue as volatile market conditions persist
Lucapa Diamond has extended the closing date for its rights issue from March 20 to March 30 due to the ongoing volatile market conditions.
Today
Vacheron Constantin presents a 12ct diamond-studded watch
Vacheron Constantin, one of the most famous watch brands in the world, has announced the launch of a new collection with a timepiece studded with 1,344 diamonds.
Today
Indian diamond industry stakeholders to discuss shutdown today
urat Diamond Association (SDA) has convened an emergency meeting of diamond industry stakeholders to take a call on shutdown on Tuesday, according to a TOI report.
Yesterday
COVID-19 changed the schedule of diamond industry meetings
The COVID-19 coronavirus changed the schedule of diamond industry meetings, WDC President Stephane Fischler said.
Yesterday
India’s polished diamond export declines 40.92 % in February
India’s cut and polished diamond exports totalled $ 1.38 bln in February 2020 against $ 2.34 bln in February 2019.
Yesterday
28 february 2020