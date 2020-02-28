Everything you ever wanted to know about ethical diamonds

28 february 2020



Image credit: D. Stolyarevich (Moscow State University Gemcenter)





(www.vogue.in) - Over the course of the past decade, traditional consumer culture has received a conscientious update. From the coffee we sip in the morning to the clothes we add to our closets, questions are being asked about the treatment meted out to the workers creating the products, and the environmental impact of their production practices. A diamond piece stands as one of the more important purchases you’ll make, and it is essential to ensure that the gems that will play a starring role in our happiest memories aren’t created by a cycle of ethical and environmental strife. Here’s everything you need to know about ethical diamonds, and the difference they can make to the lives of marginalised mining communities.