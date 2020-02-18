Image credit: Google
(thediamondloupe.com) - The Antwerp World Diamond Centre (AWDC), on the margins of the African Mining Indaba in Cape Town, South Africa, yesterday announced it will be organizing its second African Diamond Conference (ADC) in Durban, South Africa, on May 5 & 6. Together with its partners – South Africa’s Department of Mineral Resources and Energy (DMRE) and the African Diamond Producers Association (ADPA) – the AWDC hopes to build on the momentum created at the first ADC held in Brussels in 2017, continuing the dialogue with African diamond-producing countries about critical issues facing the industry as a whole.
News
Lucapa extends closing date for rights issue as volatile market conditions persist
Lucapa Diamond has extended the closing date for its rights issue from March 20 to March 30 due to the ongoing volatile market conditions.
Today
Vacheron Constantin presents a 12ct diamond-studded watch
Vacheron Constantin, one of the most famous watch brands in the world, has announced the launch of a new collection with a timepiece studded with 1,344 diamonds.
Today
Indian diamond industry stakeholders to discuss shutdown today
urat Diamond Association (SDA) has convened an emergency meeting of diamond industry stakeholders to take a call on shutdown on Tuesday, according to a TOI report.
Yesterday
COVID-19 changed the schedule of diamond industry meetings
The COVID-19 coronavirus changed the schedule of diamond industry meetings, WDC President Stephane Fischler said.
Yesterday
India’s polished diamond export declines 40.92 % in February
India’s cut and polished diamond exports totalled $ 1.38 bln in February 2020 against $ 2.34 bln in February 2019.
Yesterday
AWDC Announces African Diamond Conference, May 5-6, in South Africa
18 february 2020