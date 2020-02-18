AWDC Announces African Diamond Conference, May 5-6, in South Africa

18 february 2020



(thediamondloupe.com) - The Antwerp World Diamond Centre (AWDC), on the margins of the African Mining Indaba in Cape Town, South Africa, yesterday announced it will be organizing its second African Diamond Conference (ADC) in Durban, South Africa, on May 5 & 6. Together with its partners – South Africa’s Department of Mineral Resources and Energy (DMRE) and the African Diamond Producers Association (ADPA) – the AWDC hopes to build on the momentum created at the first ADC held in Brussels in 2017, continuing the dialogue with African diamond-producing countries about critical issues facing the industry as a whole.