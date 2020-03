04 march 2020

Image credit: De Beers Group

(southerntimesafrica.com) - Local economists have here started to sound alarm bells that the year 2020 will be a make or break year for Botswana’s economy. According to economists based at a local think tank, Econsult, there is a widespread feeling that the country’s economy ended the year on something of an anti-climactic note, after a long period of excitement leading up to the national elections in October.