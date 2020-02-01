Jeweler De Grisogono Allegedly Funded by Shell Companies Laundering Angolan Government Money

(jckonline.com) - Swiss fine jewelry brand de Grisogono has allegedly been a part of a complicated, long-running money-laundering scheme that’s redirected Angolan government funds into shell companies owned by one family. According to the International Consortium of Investigative Journalists, which shared more than 700,000 supporting documents it obtained with The New York Times, Isabel dos Santos—Africa’s richest woman and the daughter of Angola’s former president, José Eduardo dos Santos—and her husband, Sindika Dokolo, funded de Grisogono and roughly 400 other companies through a series shell companies based in Luxembourg, Malta, and the Netherlands. These companies fleeced the people of poverty-stricken Angola of more than a billion dollars over several years.
