Rio Tinto Argyle diamond mine's future may decide fate of Australian industry

Argyle Diamond Mine Image credit: Rio Tinto
(abc.net.au) - The East Kimberley mine, 3,000 kilometres north of Perth, produces more than 90 per cent of Australia's diamonds and is one of the few known sources of pink diamonds in the world. Although it is not known exactly when Argyle will shut down, Rio Tinto's current estimates only indicate enough economic reserves to support production through to late 2020. But as one door closes, a new chapter begins; with the mothballed Ellendale mine that once produced half the world's fancy yellow diamonds, being given a new lease on life.
Lucapa extends closing date for rights issue as volatile market conditions persist
Lucapa Diamond has extended the closing date for its rights issue from March 20 to March 30 due to the ongoing volatile market conditions.
Today
Vacheron Constantin presents a 12ct diamond-studded watch
Vacheron Constantin, one of the most famous watch brands in the world, has announced the launch of a new collection with a timepiece studded with 1,344 diamonds.
Today
Indian diamond industry stakeholders to discuss shutdown today
urat Diamond Association (SDA) has convened an emergency meeting of diamond industry stakeholders to take a call on shutdown on Tuesday, according to a TOI report.
Yesterday
COVID-19 changed the schedule of diamond industry meetings
The COVID-19 coronavirus changed the schedule of diamond industry meetings, WDC President Stephane Fischler said.
Yesterday
India’s polished diamond export declines 40.92 % in February
India’s cut and polished diamond exports totalled $ 1.38 bln in February 2020 against $ 2.34 bln in February 2019.
Yesterday
