Geopolitical Instability Impacts Antwerp Diamond Industry in 2019

(thediamondloupe.com) - 2019 was a challenging year for the global diamond trade. The entire industry, from miners to manufacturers and from diamond traders to jewelry retailers saw their trade figures and profits decline during the past year. Antwerp, as the leading diamond trading hub, was caught in the middle of the industry-wide storm. “Geopolitical instability led to economic turmoil, which negatively impacted consumer confidence,” says Ari Epstein, CEO of the Antwerp World Diamond Centre. According to Bain & Company, the diamond trade is in for a difficult 2020 as well, but should fully recovery in 2021.
